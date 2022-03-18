Ranveer Singh's hairstylist Darshan Yesalekar has some special hair care tips for you this summer 

Summer is already here and exposure to heat can affect your hair badly. The only way to ensure that your hair stays healthy and oil free is by indulging in a routine that takes care of your tresses. We caught up with celebrity hair designer, Darshan Yewalekar who has styled the likes of Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan to discover some basic tips to ensure the summer heat doesn’t harm our tresses.

Hair wash 101

Wash your hair regularly with gentle shampoos as the build-up of sweat, dirt and sebum during summer can result in hair fall. Regardless of the season, do not put unsaturated shampoo directly on your scalp. Dilute and then spread it evenly across your hair. Applying thick blobs of shampoo in one spot will cause your hair to thin in that area. Do not wash hair with excessively hot water and always choose products that are made with gentle ingredients and improve the volume, texture and shine of your hair. Do not apply conditioner on the scalp, only use it on your hair.

Sun protection

To begin with, style your hair in accordance with the season. Some of the most watched celebrities use top knots and swept up styles on sets and while stepping out during summer because it makes no sense to sport an unwieldy hairstyle, sweat copiously in it and irritate your skin. Wear a scarf or carry an umbrella to protect your hair from the sun. Do not swim in chlorinated pools without a cap and wash hair immediately after a dip. Avoid heat inducing tools and use the right comb or brush to gently untangle your hair after a wash. Do not rub your hair with coarse towels and be patient while detangling long hair. Wash your brushes and combs regularly to maintain hair hygiene.

Lock in that moisture

Tried and trusted home-made hair masks that cool the scalp and condition the hair with ingredients like curd and banana, are a good way to nourish your hair. Oiling your hair regularly if your scalp is dry, increasing water intake and using products that don’t strip moisture from your locks must be on your weekly to-do list. Leave-in conditioners recommended by your stylist can also offer relief from dryness.

Eat your greens

What you put in your body will reflect in your hair health in any season so eat your greens and nutritious foods without scrunching your nose, drink your eight glasses of water, take supplements if recommended by your doctor and plan a well-balanced diet.

Change up your hair style

I see a lot of women who get trapped in one staple look that they do not want to change but I want them to know, life is all about taking chances. This summer, experiment with your length, your hair colour and ask your stylist which shape will suit your face best. Do you want to take years off your mind? A new hairstyle may just help you do it! Choose a colour that is best suited for your hair and do everything you can to maintain it. Maintenance is the key to good grooming so trim those split ends regularly and never take your hair for granted.

