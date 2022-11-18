International Men’s Day: Grooming products men should try

It’s International Men’s Day on Saturday, November 19. Here are some products that men should give a try. They make for perfect gifts too for that special man in your life – be it a father, brother, husband, friend, colleague, or partner. Let’s celebrate men, their contributions, and their presence in our lives.

Deyga Organics Men's body powders

MRP: INR 600

Bring your battle against sweat and chafing to an end with Deyga Organics Men’s body powders. Made with original ingredients like arrowroot powder, natural zinc, kaolin clay, olive oil, and an unscented formula, the powder is ultra-fine and smooth, so it glides well onto the body leaving the skin feeling healthy and fragrant. Moreover, zinc, a skin protectant, is used to fight odour and prevent itching.

Protouch Hi-Shine Toothpaste

MRP: INR 350

Brighten your teeth and help fight cavities with the Protouch Hi-Shine Toothpaste, which promises a uniquely curated formulation with trusted ingredients like turmeric, lemon and orange peel extracts. It is combined with enamel-safe charcoal and powerful re-mineralising Hydroxyapatite (n-HA) with Vitamin E. Its sparkling grey foam helps you remove stains and plaque, and gives you a boost of freshness that lasts.

Bella Vita Organic Hydra Plus Night Cream

MRP: INR 499

While you sleep, let Bella Vita Organic Hydra-plus Night Cream work wonders on your skin. With a blend of natural ingredients that effectively replenish, soothe, and smoothen out skin texture overnight, your skin is left pumped up. Enriched with snow mushrooms that have high water retention capacity, it aids in the formation of a natural flexible hydration film on the skin, restoring dry skin to its optimally hydrated and supple state, while moringa's anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties help to protect the skin from environmental stressors and reverse the wear and tear effects caused by UV radiation; passion fruit's vitamin A, C, and carotene content enhance blood circulation and prevent premature aging. Additionally, rosehip oil with its anti-aging properties and packed with molecules that absorb deeply into the skin, improves moisture and collagen levels.

Botanical Men's Best Shampoo and Shower

MRP: INR 600

Start your day fresh with Botanical Men’s Best Shampoo and Shower, an energising body and hair wash containing lemon oil and a unique blend of herbs that leaves you refreshed and clean, without drying out your skin.

Conscious Chemist Sun Drink Hybrid Gel Non-Greasy Sunscreen

MRP: INR 599

This daily high-protection sunscreen protects you from UVA & UVB radiation. It is lightweight and has a dewy finish without leaving a white cast. The ceramide and antioxidant complex provides intensive hydration and protection from free radical damage. The gel sunscreen works best on normal skin, combo, and oily skin as it absorbs excess oil. Apart from sun protection, sunscreen also helps improve the skin's moisture retention.