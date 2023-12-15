Add spark to your Christmas celebration with these bright coloured candles 

Founded in 2005 by Umesh Singh and his wife Richa Singh, Tara Candles derives its name from the Sanskrit word for a star. And like a star, a candle’s purpose is to cause a twinkle in the eye, bring a smile to a tired face, create a feeling of warmth, and add a touch of wonder.

Tara Candles’ products are made at a facility located in Goregaon East. Its moulds are made in-house and raw materials for fragrances are sourced from across India.

X-Mas tree candles

From supplying candles to Salim Azgar Ali’s Emirates Airlines showroom, the company has since signed contracts with a number of five-star hotels. Their last collection was the Diwali Sweet Shape Platter — a delightful combo of scented candles. Their latest Christmas Collection comes right in time to add some spark and colour to your festivities. “The Christmas Collection isn’t just about candles; it’s about capturing the spirit of Christmas in every flicker, creating a symphony of light and joy that dances through the festive air. Light up your holidays with Tara Candles where each flame sparks a moment of magic, making this Christmas truly unforgettable,” says Umesh.

Santa candle

Heart candle

The brand has explored a diverse range of designs and styles, with wonderful fragrances to elevate your Christmas celebrations. One can choose from X-Mas Tree candles, heart shaped candles, star shaped candles, Santa shaped candles, colourful pillar shaped candles, or simply just get all of them! Umesh says they are also open to customising the candles as per your choice.

X-Mas kit

Star candles

The candles come in colours of red, white, and green. Umesh adds, “We incorporate the practice of sustainability by using natural vegetable source wax — soya wax and beeswax. We also use fully refined paraffin wax extracted from the petroleum refinery. Aromas used are essential oil based, which have therapeutic values. The wicks used are 100 per cent pure cotton, which has the property of absorbing wax on its surface.”

Price starts at Rs 700.

