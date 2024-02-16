Understorey launches ‘First Light’, inspired by the ethereal first light of dawn

The birth of Understorey stems from a tale that began in 1916. Carrying forward the legacy of a four generational engagement with rugs, it blossomed in Jaipur with a vision to bring the understated luxury and unmatched quality of completely handmade rugs into Indian homes. The brand has evolved into an epitome of sophistication, consistently delivering a blend of timeless beauty and superior craftsmanship to discerning homes globally.



It has now launched its latest collection called First Light, which is a harmonious blend of abstract modern designs and the finest hand-carded yarn, resulting in a mesmerising interplay of natural abrash and rich texture. “Inspired by the ethereal first light of dawn, this collection introduces a fresh and distinctive warm palette that infuses any space with an inviting radiance,” says Rahul Kapoor, co-founder of Understorey .



Meticulously crafted with unwavering attention to detail, each rug within the First Light collection narrates a tale of artistic finesse and groundbreaking innovation. The utilisation of hand-carded yarn imparts an authentic touch, evoking a tactile and organic sensation reminiscent of nature’s elegance. The abstract modern designs embody the fusion of tradition and contemporary aesthetics, serving as a true testament to the evolution of design. Just as the dawn’s first light heralds a sense of rejuvenation and optimism, these rugs imbue your surroundings with renewed vitality and comfort.

With a warm palette, including rich brown, earthy beige, soft taupe, golden amber, and muted grey, each rug narrates a tale. Rich brown serves as the foundation, deep and luxurious brown imparts a sense of warmth and grounding to each rug. Earthy beige embraces natural and neutral tones, contributing to a harmonious palette and ensuring a balanced visual experience. Subtle and sophisticated, soft taupe shades bring depth, enriching the designs with a nuanced elegance. Infused with the brilliance of golden amber, the collection captures the radiant warmth akin to the first golden hues of sunrise. Acting as a neutral backdrop, soft and muted gray tones allow other colours to shine, ensuring a cohesive and versatile aesthetic.

“This thoughtfully curated palette enhances the collection’s visual impact, creating a harmonious symphony of colours inspired by the enchanting moments of daybreak,” says Rahul, adding, “In the realm of interior décor, rugs transcend mere floor coverings, becoming pivotal design elements that effortlessly elevate living spaces. Our meticulously curated rugs redefine spaces, blending aesthetic refinement with functional considerations. From welcoming entrances to transforming walls into bespoke galleries, strategically positioning rugs defines zones, adding visual flair and depth. Elevate mealtime with rug intricacies, repurposing smaller rugs as chic table runners for an elegant ambience where design meets functionality. Enhance bathrooms with opulence, as small-sized rugs add a soft, warm surface, blending indulgence with functionality for a cosy retreat.”

Price starts at Rs 4,100.

Available online.

