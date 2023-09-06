What are the five nutritious foods that we must include in our diet?

What are the 5 nutritious foods that we must include in our diet?

Once upon a time, a French lawyer named Anthelme Brillat-Savarin is said to have written the famous gastronome, “Dis-moi ce que tu manges, je te dirai ce que tu es”, which translates to ‘Tell me what you eat and I will tell you what you are.’ It’s simple, if you eat good and nutritious food, you stay fit and healthy.



The drastic change in lifestyle and the pandemic has taught us the importance of living a healthy life, and the key need is to include nutrition-packed food in our routine. According to Dr Amrutha Gowri, Nutritionist - Connect and Heal, “The hectic workload can have a significant impact on one's overall well-being, both physically and mentally. Therefore, it is crucial for everyone to prioritize their physical and mental health by incorporating nutritious meals into their routine.



“For those with demanding jobs, it's important to incorporate physical activity into their daily routine. Simple actions like taking brisk walks or engaging in exercises on-the-go can prevent strain in areas like the upper body, arms, wrists, and hands, thus reducing the risk of conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome.”



So what constitutes nutritious food?

According to Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman, Dr Batra's Healthcare, superfoods constitute some of the most beneficial daily dietary choices. Here are some nutritious foods that we must include in our daily routine to live a healthy life:

Green leafy vegetables including spinach, kale and Swiss chard, provide ample amounts of vitamins A, C and K and constitute minerals like iron and calcium. They are also low in calories and are full of antioxidant properties.

Berries such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries are full of antioxidants, especially Vitamin C and fibre. These super fruits help bolster your immune system.

Eggs are a valuable addition to one's diet due to their rich protein content. Every egg contains roughly 6 grams of protein and only about 70 calories, making them nutritious. Furthermore, egg yolks are a source of lutein and zeaxanthin, which are antioxidants that contribute to the preservation of eye health.

Nuts are a treasure trove of valuable nutrients, including heart-healthy polyunsaturated fats and essential magnesium. These elements are integral in promoting cardiovascular well-being. Additionally, they offer protection against insulin resistance, a precursor to diabetes. Moreover, nuts are rich in antioxidants like ellagic acid and resveratrol, which combat oxidative stress in the body, potentially reducing the risk of cancer. Furthermore, nuts contribute insoluble fibre, which fosters a robust and balanced gut microbiome.

Yoghurt is another fantastic addition to your diet because it contains probiotics, often called "good bacteria," that promote gut health. Additionally, yoghurt is rich in calcium, with one cup providing nearly half the recommended daily calcium intake. It also supplies essential nutrients such as phosphorus, potassium, zinc, riboflavin, vitamin B12 and protein.

“Additionally, establishing a consistent sleep routine of 7-9 hours is essential for recharging the body and ensuring readiness for the challenges of the next day.” - Dr. Amrutha Gowri, Nutritionist - Connect and Heal.



