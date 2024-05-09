Nargis Fakhri wants to live in the woods, says nature heals us

Actress Nargis Fakhri desires to live in the woods, as she says there is nothing better than spending days in nature. Nargis took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her trekking through the woods.

Without sharing details about her whereabouts, Nargis wrote: “I want to live in the woods, there is nothing better than waking up to this and spending your days in nature. I feel so grateful and blessed, nature heals us.”