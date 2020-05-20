Tangri kebab

Ingredients

500 gms of chicken drumsticks

1 cup yoghurt

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp chilli powder

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

Squeezed lemon juice

1 tsp chaat masala (if required)

½ tsp pepper powder

Salt to taste

Oil – as needed



Method

1. Wash the chicken pieces thoroughly and make slits on sides for masala to spread evenly

2. Mix all the ingredients with chicken evenly. Check salt levels. Marinate it for minimum 30 mins; keep inside the refrigerator for an hour

4. Heat 1-tablespoon oil in tawa and cook marinated chicken for about three to four minutes before

placing them in the oven.

5. Line the grill tray with foil and place chicken pieces and apply the remaining masala.

6. Preheat oven to 250-degree Celsius.

7. Place the grill tray in the oven and cook for 15 to minutes or until the chicken is cooked.

8. Flip the chicken and brush oil on the chicken.

9. Put the grill tray back in the oven and cook for another 10 to 15 mins.

10. Remove chicken from oven and sprinkle some chaat masala over hot chicken.

11. Serve Tangri Kebab with mint chutney and Kachumber.

Tips

1. You can also cook the dish on tawa. Ensure its cooked evenly on all sides; regularly flipped.

2. Use Kashmiri chilli powder, which gives a very endearing colour to the dish.

(Contributed by Fipola)