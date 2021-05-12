With the summer season in full swing, cool off with these delicious recipes served in Norwegian Cruise Line.

Mango Meltdown Cocktail

Ingredients: 1.25 oz Brugal Anejo Rum | 0.5 oz of Disaronno Amaretto Liqueur | 4 oz of Mango puree | 1 oz of Strawberry mix | Mint Sprigs for garnish

Method:

Blend all ingredients together except the strawberry mix.

Pour the strawberry mix into a Highball glass and pour the blended mixture over it to create a lava flow effect. Garnish with mint sprigs.

Pan-seared Ahi Tuna with Mango

Ingredients: Ahi Tuna |Napa Cabbage- ¼” diced | Cashews- roughly chopped | Ripe Mangoes- ¼” diced | Cherry Tomatoes- halved and quartered | Radicchio | Oyster Sauce | Mirin | Scallion | Sesame | Shichimi Spice

For Ginger Cilantro Vinaigrette:

Ingredients: 10 gm Cilantro | 15 gm Fresh Ginger | 5 gm Sesame Oil |

50 gm Olive Oil Blend | 10 gm Rice vinegar | 15 gm Lime | Lime Zest | 5 gm Honey | Sugar | Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Combine all ingredients except the oils into a blender.

Turn blender on high speed and slowly drizzle the oil into the cup allowing the dressing to emulsify.

Season to taste.

Firmly press tuna into the shichimi spice on two opposite sides to form a crust.

In a hot pan, heat the oil, then place the crusted tuna into the pan.

Sear seasoned sides only for 30 seconds each.

Slice into three pieces and glaze each side with sesame – soy sauce.

Combine mango, tomato, Napa cabbage, cashews and the radicchio in a mixing bowl and toss with the vinaigrette.

Dress salad 45 degrees opposite to glaze.

Arrange tuna atop and garnish with fine slivers of green onion.