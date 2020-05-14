If you have been looking for an anti-ageing solution for your skin, you might want to check out the new collection by Innisfree's Wrinkle Science range promises to help with wrinkles and file-lines. The line boasts the benefits of Marine Double-Defense that consists of Jeju Seaweed Omega Oil, Oleanolic Oil and Jeju Seaweed Ferment Extract. Jeju Seaweed Omega Oil is rich in essential fatty acids with antioxidant benefits. It comprises products like Innisfree Wrinkle Science Spot Treatment which claims to rejuvenate treatment for improved look of deep fine lines and firmer-looking skin around targeted areas of concern. Innisfree claims it improves wrinkles in eye, forehead and lip area. The label also informs that they have carried out clinical trials. They also have an Innisfree Wrinkle Science Eye Cream to help with the sensitive eye area. Its lightweight texture absorbs into the skin quickly without stickiness. Lastly, the range also includes Innisfree Wrinkle Science Oil serum formulated with omega oil that is touted to provide the required lipid for the skin.



`2,300 onwards