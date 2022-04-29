Entrepreneur Alka Bangur successfully wear many hats, from being an industrialist to being a philanthropist, her accomplishments are impressive

It is always encouraging and motivating when women fight for women's empowerment against all odds – be it family or society or both. Alka Bangur is one such warrior who is also the president of All India Marwari Mahila Samity since its inception in 1995. “The All India Marwari Mahila Samity which has around 50 members is based in Kolkata, but also functions in Jodhpur, Jaipur and the Nagaur district of Rajasthan. Though the Samity contributes through numerous welfare initiatives, there are some activities which are close to my heart. On New Year, the Samity celebrates with night school children by giving them useful gifts and sweaters. The Samity organises a sit and draw competition at the Agri Horticultural Society of India in January with about 600 students from various schools. All participants are given a certificate of appreciation, gifts and food packets,” explains Alka.

She further adds, “The Samity organises a picnic on Basant Panchami with 14 divyang schools. On the occasion of Holi, residents of Navneer old age home, Chetla; Navneer old age home, Tollygunge; and Mahadevi Birla Niketan (home for senior residents), Joka are invited to Bangur House, where they play Holi with flower petals with Mahila Samity members and guests. On Raksha Bandhan, Mahila Samity members visit Command Hospital to tie rakhis on army officers and patients and give them a treat of sweets, fruits and snacks. On this day every year, needful instruments and articles are also sponsored for the hospital. During Durga Puja, the Samity arranges food, tea, milk, biscuits and new clothes for the inmates of Navneer old age homes at Chetla and Tollygunge. On Diwali, dresses, gifts and snacks are given to children of Asha Deep, an orphanage in Kolkata. Apart from Kolkata, the Samity is also active in Jodhpur and the district of Nagaur in Rajasthan, where it grants scholarships to needy girls of Gramothhan Vidyapeeth, Shri Parmanand School Trust, Seva Bharti.”

While her philanthropy is her true passion, Alka has many other responsibilities on her plate. She is the MD of the LNB Group of Companies, of which her husband L N Bangur is the chairman. Not only that, she is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Past President of Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, president of Agri-Horticultural Society of India, Kolkata, president of the Chamber's Ladies Business Forum, trustee of Calcutta Chamber of Commerce Foundation and a committee member of Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

Alka is multi-talented and is an avid golf player, painter and pianist apart from a keen interest in fitness and Vaastu. “Maybe I have been privileged in terms of background and family - but the smile we see after helping the underprivileged girls and women, is my biggest achievement!” concludes Alka.