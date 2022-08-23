Here are four tips to take care of your hair as you age

Everybody experiences awful hair days. As you get older and your body changes regularly, you may suffer hair loss, dandruff, split ends, frizzy hair, and balding. Is there a fix for these issues? Yes, some of these issues can be resolved by using Ayurveda. Ayurvedic therapies have fewer negative effects on hair loss and help repair hair follicles and increase hair durability.

Every person has unique needs, therefore, it is critical to comprehend your hair type. Some Ayurvedic hair care techniques are listed here for you to effortlessly incorporate into your daily life. These routines will help you achieve long healthy hair:

Eating healthy

Eating healthy is essential for strong and long-lasting hair. Healthy diets need to have nutrients that nourish and strengthen the hair follicles from within. Eating fruits and vegetables can help keep the body healthy and robust while also keeping it in balance.

Hair oiling and washing

Hair oils replenish the follicles and scalp while aiding in moisture retention, which is critical in avoiding hair loss. Always fully oil your hair before washing it, and make this a part of your hair care regimen. You can either use a good extra virgin coconut oil or purchase a herbal hair oil that contains a mix of several Ayurvedic herbs like amla, rose petals, reetha, etc. You should wash your hair twice a week with a natural powder and condition them with an organic root-strengthening hair mask.

Scalp massages

According to Ayurveda practices, you should always massage your scalp with warm hair oil before washing your hair. Massaging the scalp gently with herbal oil stimulates hair development and strengthens the hair from root to tip.

Stay hydrated

Reports state that being hydrated is an important part of hair health. Sources added that one can follow a rule for water intake by drinking half to one ounce of water for each pound of their weight (So someone weighing 100 pounds should intake 50-100 ounces of water per day).