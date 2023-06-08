Mooney VR46 Colours To Change From Mugello

From the upcoming MotoGP Gran Premio d’Italia scheduled to take place over the coming weekend (June 9-11), the Mooney VR46 Racing Team will change its colours, albeit slightly, for the team has partnered with e-commerce platform eBay.

Also read: Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing wrapped up the 2022 Constructor’s title in Texas as Mercedes and Ferrari put up a thrilling fight

Owing to this, Rossi's half brother Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, who is second in the championship, only one point behind championship leader Francesco Bagnaia, will ride Ducatis which will have more white in their colour scheme.

The bikes will also sport eBay logos on the wings. The e-commerce platform will be the official marketplace of the Mooney VR46 Racing team.

Also read: India to host the MotoGP race in 2023, confirm organisers