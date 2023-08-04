Nostalgia notes: The latest edition of Mellow Circle's annual extravaganza promises to be memorable evening for Chennaiites' evening

A treat to Chennaiites’ ears, and a musical extravaganza in its own right, The Magic of Music by Mellow Circle is all set to make its return this year with an array of melodious performances throughout the evening. The stage is all set to be transcended to a greater musical realm, with the performers, including the Mellow Circle Choir and Junior Choir, their band, Soulsync, and a lineup of some key guest artistes.



As we speak to Mellow Circle Choir Conductor, Roshini Sharon, we are treated to some interesting tidbits about what to expect from the show and the journey and preparation that went behind this year. Talking about the highlighting theme for this year, Roshni mentions, “It is going to be an absolute musical treat, especially for those who love rock bands Eagles and Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR).” She further adds what else the audience can experience this year. “Lots of solos, duets, and choral performances with some fun choreography as well,” she tells us.



As the focus shifts towards adapting the songs of these legendary groups, we learn the idea of “reviving some of the music by Eagles and CCR” was the main reason for picking these old-school bands that still garner an immense following. The playlist for the concert includes a wide range of songs, we further learn from Roshini, whose musical elements are fascinating to her as a conductor while considering covering songs of different genres through choir music. “Doing pop and rock songs in harmony (with a soprano alto and tenor and bass parts) is a surreal feeling in itself,” she highlights.



We also learn from her, the process of preparation for the concert. “We select the theme, add the songs, practice once a week where we split some time for the music and choreography and decide costumes by the costume committee,” Roshini explains. She concludes by adding, “Closer to the show, we practice with our amazingly talented live band led by Mervin Thomas, and voila, show ready!”



In addition, she also suggests audiences look out for the performances by Sharanya Gopinath, Christopher Stanley, Freddy Koikaran, Mark Thomas, Indian Choral Ensemble, and Manoj Costa among others.



Rs. 300 onwards. August 6. From 6 pm.

At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.