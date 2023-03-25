 Fans bask in Linkin Park's ‘Meteora’ nostalgia as band unveils unreleased single

Linkin Park (LP) fans were introduced to another unreleased song from the band’s hit Meteora album. Fighting Myself was released on Friday as part of their #Meteora20 archives. The video was quick to gain popularity and garnered over a million views. Fans across multiple social media platforms have expressed their nostalgia around the album that was released in 2003.

“Still can’t believe these songs were hidden for 20 years, these songs are gems,” commented a user on the band’s Instagram post. “What a great day to have ears,” said another. The music video released on the official LP YouTube channel also received similar responses. “It’s amazing to think that these songs were recorded back then and being released now and it’s better than most music that is produced today. That’s how you know you have left your mark,” commented another fan.

The vocals in this song have been contributed by Mike Shinoda & the late Chester Bennington. Listeners also reminisced about the latter in their comments. “Please don't stop releasing such awesome tracks. We thought we lost him forever but he lives on through his music touching the hearts of millions and millions and generations to come.” said a fan. Another said, “What’s incredible about these new songs is that just for a moment we can all feel like Chester is still with us, and we cannot thank you enough for that.”

Earlier, LP released another song, Lost, ahead of the release of the Meteora (20th Anniversary Edition). This project also generated a wave of nostalgia across the internet, as it presented similar tones in the music and lyrics of the songs that were released as part of the original album. The music video for Lost has garnered over 30 million views since its release last month.