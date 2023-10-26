Armaan Malik on ‘Only Just Begun’: ‘After 15 years in music, I've discovered my true voice’

Singer-composer Armaan Malik has released the official video of his second album, Only Just Begun, which presents a blend of Indian and Western music. The musician has shared that after spending 15 years in the music industry, he has finally discovered his authentic self.



Armaan is the son of actor-musician Daboo Malik, and has seen the industry since a young age. His brother Amaal Malik, who is known for speaking his mind, is also one of the most sought-after composers in the Hindi film industry.

Defining his journey in the video, Armaan said: “I've consistently chosen the unconventional path. I've dared to stand out, and though it's set me apart, it's never been an easy journey. After 15 years in music, I've finally discovered my authentic self, my true voice. My emotions are overflowing.”

“It's challenging to express, but this isn't solely about launching an album; it's about unveiling the emotions I've cherished for years. I aspire for the songs in this album to deeply connect with every listener,” he added.

Only Just Begun resonates with individuals who are striving to achieve their dreams, one step at a time. The album comprises eight songs: Only Just Begun, Mere Khayaalon Mein, Kasam Se, Humnawa, Door Chalein Kahin, Marne Se Pehle, Sun Maahi' and TMMT - Tu Meri Main Tera.



Kasam Se, which was released earlier as a single from the album, is a heartfelt tribute to Armaan Malik's love story with his fiancee and fashion influencer, Aashna Shroff.

Only Just Begun is available on all major streaming platforms and Armaan Malik's YouTube channel