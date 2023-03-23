Director Kartiki Gonsalves shares image of Bommai & Bellie with Oscar, calls them 'home'

The 95th Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film that was won by The Elephant Whisperers was finally held by the custodians of the story — Bomman and Bellie. Kartiki Gonsalves, who helmed the project, shared a moving image of the couple holding the Oscar she received alongside producer Guneet Monga on Instagram. “It’s been a long four months since we’ve been apart and now I feel like I’m home….. [sic],” she said.

The post received immense praise and admiration. “Easily my favourite #Oscars picture ever,” commented musician Vishal Dadlani. Other users also referenced the elephant calves that were under the care of the couple. “I think now we need a photo of the Oscar with Raghu and Ammu,” said another user.

Earlier, Kartiki Gonsalves had thanked the couple in her Oscar speech, “for sharing their sacred tribal wisdom”. She also shed light on the relationship of humans with nature in the same. “I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities, and empathy towards other living beings we share our space with, and finally, for coexistence,” she added.

The Elephant Whisperers is a Netflix production that was released in 2022 on the streaming platform. It focused on the life of Bomman & Bellie, and an orphaned elephant calf, Raghu who was trusted in their care. It was one of the 2 Indian productions that brought home the Academy Award this year.