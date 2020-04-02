Los Angeles, April 2 (IANS): Actor Idris Elba said he and his wife Sabrina are "asymptomatic" after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, but are still feeling the effects of the global pandemic.



"We've passed the quarantine period, but we're a little bit in limbo - we can't get a flight back home," he said in a video while sharing his health update on Twitter on Tuesday, web reports said.



"So we just have to sit still for a little bit."



"Other than that, we're OK and we're so thankful that I think the worst of it is probably past," Elba added, noting that the worst thing for the couple at the moment is a bit of "cabin fever".



He was on location about to begin production on a movie when he learned he had coronavirus and has been quarantined ever since.



"We're both good mentally, just trying to stay optimistic. I hope you guys are too, keeping yourselves sane and not getting too worried and too panicked," he told fans.



"Take it from me, man, I thought I definitely was gonna see the worst of it, as an asthmatic, but I got through it. And you can too."



Elba concluded his message by sending a "big shout out" to everyone who is struggling at the moment and all the people helping to fight the global pandemic, "especially the doctors and nurses, and the healthcare people that are doing their thing. You lot are amazing, and you should be fully appreciated".



The actor was one of the first celebrities to announce he had tested positive for the virus.