In a yet another tragic incident, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law, Sudha Devi, has passed away in Bihar. Reports say that she was unable to come to terms with Sushant's sudden demise.

As per reports, she had stopped eating after she got to know about the actor's passing away and breathed her last when Sushant's funeral was being conducted in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning.

The 34-year-old actor was cremated on Monday at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and TV industry.