Los Angeles, May 18 (IANS): Actor Geno Silva, best known for his role in the 1983 crime drama Scarface, has died. He was 72.



Silva passed away on May 9 at his home here of complications from frontotemporal degeneration, a form of dementia. His family shared the news of his demise, media reports confirmed.



During his four-decade career, Silva also featured in Luis Valdez's Zoot Suit (1981), Robert Towne's Tequila Sunrise (1988), Steven Spielberg's Amistad and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (both released in 1997), David Lynch's Mulholland Drive (2001) and F Gary Gray's A Man Apart (2003).



On television, he appeared in episodes of Hill Street Blues, Miami Vice, Walker, Texas Ranger, Star Trek: Enterprise and Alias.



Silva is still most remembered for playing the silent assassin The Skull, who murders Al Pacino's Tony Montana in Scarface.



He is survived by his wife, Pamela, their daughter, Lucia, as well as two grandchildren and his sister.