Mumbai, May 17 (IANS): Television actor Sachin Kumar, who featured in Ekta Kapoor's popular television soap Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, passed away after suffering a heart attack in his sleep on Friday.



Sachin, who was also seen in the television show Lajja, had moved away from acting after a short stint to pursue photography. In a short time, he had garnered a more than 57,000 followers on the short video-hosting site, TikTok.



Sachin's friend and actor Rakesh Paul took to Facebook and shared his condolence along with a picture of the late actor.



"Will always remember ur smiling face mere bhai... Sachin Kumar gone way too soon yaar... May you be in eternal peace bro," wrote Rakesh Paul, in the account that doesn't have a verified blue mark.



Rakesh's post about Sachin received several messages from their friends.



A user named Simon Salve asked Rakesh about Sachin's passing, he replied: "cardiac arrest... early morning today..."



Actor Deepak Tijori wrote: "This is goddamn shocker bro..... he was so bloody young.... transition well my friend."



A message from actress Surbhi Tiwari's Facebook handle read: "Surbhi Tiwari God... what's happening..really very sad .. too young to go..!!"