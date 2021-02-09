‘Unfinished’, the much-awaited memoir penned by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, hit the shelves on Tuesday. The book is a collection of experiences and thoughts about Priyanka’s life story before she became a well-known name across the globe and opens up about who she is as a person.

The book talks about some of her most personal incidents from the past, even the ones she thought she had made peace with. “The funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished” has a deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life…” the actor had said earlier.

Priyanka revealed in her book that she had never intended to become an actor. She had originally dreamt of becoming an aeronautical engineer. However, her brother had convinced Priyanka to take part in the Miss India competition when she was 17, hoping to get her room once she moved out. However, no one in her family had anticipated what followed. This was the beginning of Priyanka’s career in modelling and acting.

‘Unfinished’ also talks about the actor’s thoughts about what it is like to live life in the public eye, the difficulties she faced in the industry, including racism and sexism, throughout her life.

The story is also a journal of her most vulnerable moments, including her private battles with lack of confidence and self-doubt. The White Tiger actor spoke about what it was like growing up in two different continents (India and the US).

She also disclosed details about the love she had for her family, who had made sacrifices for her and supported her for her career choices. Furthermore, the actor shared her thoughts about the depression she went into after the death of her father.

On a cheerier note, Priyanka had gone down memory lane and revealed how she fell in love with her now-husband Nick Jonas.

She had earlier said in a video, “There have been so many of you who have supported me through my entire career and there have been those who have not. But this is not for you. This is for just people who are curious about me. I am hoping with this book you get to know me a little bit as a person, a little bit more than the headlines you read about me.” She also read out the preface of her book in the video.

Priyanka Chopra’s memoir is deeply intimate and even feels relatable in numerous instances.