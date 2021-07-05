See here: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes everyone a Happy Fourth of July with an adorable picture

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished her fans on the 245th American Independence Day, which is celebrated on July 4, with a throwback picture of herself with her husband, singer Nick Jonas shared on Instagram Stories on Monday morning (IST).

Calling Nick “her firework,” Priyanka tagged her husband on the Story and wrote, “Happy 4th of July! #throwback (sic).”

Priyanka can be seen leaning on Nick in the photo, with her arms around his. While the actress was seen wearing a striped black-and-white outfit, Nick wore a shirt inspired by the American national flag.

Meanwhile, Nick appears to have celebrated the 4th of July from Cleveland, Ohio with a baseball game. He took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of the stadium and simply wrote, “Happy fourth.” Photos of Nick cheering from the stands also made their rounds on social media.

The actress returned to the US last month from London for a brief period to spend time with her husband and family. She also shared glimpses of her visit to her newly-opened restaurant Sona in New York and Ohio’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during her stay in the US.

On the work front, while Nick is in Ohio, Priyanka Chopra is currently in London filming for her new series Citadel. The Amazon Prime series stars Richard Madden in the lead role and is executive produced by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, whose works include the film Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

Priyanka will also be seen in The Matrix 4 and an unscripted Amazon series tentatively titled Sangeet, which the actress will executive produce with Nick. She will also star in a biopic on Ma Anand Sheela, who was the administrative head of Rajneeshpuram, a community established in the 1980s Oregon by the followers of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh.