It may take a while before actress Kangana Ranaut can go on a foreign trip. The reason being - her passport applications needs corrections and only after that the travel document will be considered for renewal.

It is being reported that the application submitted to the passport office in Mumbai has factual inconsistencies and Kangana has to make requisite corrections in it. Officials will renew the passport only after the official procedure is completed.

Further, it was reported in the media that additional solicitor general (ASG) Anil Singh, who appeared for the Regional Passport Office (RPO), informed the Bombay High Court bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice Revati Mohite-Dere that Kangana Ranuat's application said she had criminal cases pending against her. However, Singh informed that only a first information report of FIR had been lodged against her and criminal proceedings are yet to begin.

According to reports, the bench observed, "The learned ASG on instructions submits that application does not mention the correct facts, inasmuch as, it is stated in the said application that criminal cases are pending against the petitioner (Kangana Ranaut), when in fact only FIRs are registered against the petitioner. He (Singh) submits that in case the learned counsel appearing for the petitioner is ready to make a statement that no criminal case is pending against the petitioner and make appropriate corrections in the pending application before the Respondent Passport Authority, the said Authority is ready to consider the application for renewal of passport, in accordance with the Passport Act/rules/ procedure, expeditiously."

Singh further told the bench that if Kangana's counsel, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, clarifies the issue before the court and if Kangana would make the necessary corrections, then the RPO would consider her plea and take an expeditious decision as per the procedure. The bench accepted the ASG's statement. According to media reports, Siddiquee has clarified and Kangana will be making the necessary corrections.

Kangana had filed an interim application in the HC in June, earlier this month, requesting for her passport renewal as she has to travel to Budapest in Hungary for the shoot of her upcoming movie Dhakkad. But the renewal had been denied by the passport office on the ground that she and her sister Rangoli Chandel were named in an FIR against them registered last year in the Bandra Police station, on charges of alleged sedition and alleged hateful tweets.