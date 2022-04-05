Richa Chadha's new photo shoot post her weight-loss is giving serious fitness goals

Richa Chadha new pictures posted on her social media profile are upping the heat on the Internet. Post her weight-loss, this is the first series of photos that the actress has posted.

Wearing a black cut-out shimmery dress, the actress looks fitter than before. The caption on her Instagram post mentions how the actress opted for a healthy way to lose the extra kilos. She wrote, "I love doing photo shoots where the photographer and I have a friendship, (like in this case), worldview in common, love for music, art… while shooting this particular one I felt like I was playing a character. Distinct from the films I do… but interesting still… we did some very disturbia feel stills also which will post later

Thanks @ashishchawlaphotography @nehasinghmakeupofficial @bikanta

PS - healthy weight loss means you don’t lose muscle, like in my case the gluteus maximus is intact #richachadha #richandfamous #bollywood #photoshoots (sic)."

The images are shot by Ashish Chawla. Richa is currently shooting for her next, Fukrey 3 and will soon start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heera Mandi, followed by season 2 of The Great Indian Murder.