When Mike Tyson's punch gave Vijay Deverakonda a ‘migraine for the whole day’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently said that he suffered a migraine for a whole day after he was accidentally punched by American boxing legend Mike Tyson, during the rehearsal for his upcoming film, Liger. In an interview, Vijay and Ananya Panday opened up about their camaraderie with Mike during the shoot of the film.

Vijay shared an incident when the legendary boxer punched him by mistake. The actor said in the interview, “Jab subah main set par aaya, toh production ne bola Tiger sir ke shoes nahi mil rahe hai kyuki unke foot ka size 14 hai (When I reached the set, the production team told me that they couldn't find shoes for Tiger sir as his feet size is 14). I have a big feet and mera size 10 hai (my shoe size is 10). When he came to set and said hi, his wrist size was also big. I was worried when I saw his hands, his foot and his neck. When he punched me by mistake during rehearsals, I had a migraine for the whole day. I didn't get knocked out, but my body wanted to fall down (sic).”

Ananya also recounted one of the incidents involving the boxer and said, “unhone mere kandhe par sirf haath rakha tha (He only kept his arm on my shoulder) and I was like, I swear I fell because his hand was so heavy. I was scared earlier, but he was very sweet. I would like to believe that we are friends (sic).”

Liger is an upcoming film directed by Puri Jagannadh which stars Vijay and Ananya in lead roles. The film which is scheduled for an August 25 release also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in various roles. Mike, who is making his acting debut in Hindi films with Liger, will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film.