Shehnaaz Gill calls Vicky Kaushal ‘family’, dances with the actor

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill reunited on Wednesday to shoot an episode of the latter’s show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. The actors also posed for the paparazzi during the shoot. A video featuring them from the shoot in which Shenaaz is called ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ (Katrina Kaif of Punjab) is going viral on social media.

A paparazzi account shared a video of Vicky coming to the show. In the video, as the actors were posing for the camera, a photographer said, “Shehnaaz ji thoda ghabraaye huye lag rahe ho, thoda smile (you look a little tense, please smile).” Shehnaaz responded to the paparazzo by saying, “Nahi, Vicky Kaushal kya mere papa hai (this is Vicky Kaushal, not my father).”

While the actors hugged and posed for pictures, a cameraman called the actress, 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif'. The actress looked uncomfortable after the comment and Vicky said, “Yeh India ki Shehnaaz Gill hai (she is India’s Shehnaaz Gill).”

Shehnaaz also took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures of her and Vicky from the shoot. She captioned the post, “Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom you get this feeling that you know this person from ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. @vickykaushal09 I’m delighted to have met you once again and today’s chat was more than just conversations… I wish you nothing but success, good health and positivity always.”

Later, Vicky shared the post in his Instagram stories along with a sweet message for the actress. "Such a pleasure meeting and chatting with you Shehnaaz. Such a pure soul you are! I wish only the best for you in life. Vicky x Shehnaaz,” he wrote.

On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in the upcoming Dharma Productions film, Govinda Naam Mera. The film is scheduled to be released on Disney+Hotstar on December 16. He will also be seen in the upcoming biopic, Sam Bahadur which is directed by Meghna Gulzar.