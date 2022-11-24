Kamal Haasan discharged from Chennai hospital; advised to rest 

Popular Indian actor Kamal Haasan was hospitalised at the Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday after he complained of a fever. According to reports, Kamal’s team told a media organisation that now the actor has been discharged from the hospital and had been advised to take rest for two days.

Also read: Kamal Haasan's fashion line KH House Of Khaddar steps into the retail space

According to sources, the hospitalisation came hours after the actor met the Telugu film director, K Viswanath, at his Hyderabad house on Wednesday. Kamal took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from the visit. The picture showed the actor taking a blessing from Vishwanath. He captioned the post, “Met the master K Viswanath sir at his home. Lots of nostalgia and respect!!”

Reports stated that Kamal was admitted to the hospital last year too, after he contracted Covid, post his return from the US. The actor shared the news on Twitter in Tamil, writing, “There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Realise that the epidemic is not over yet and everyone be safe.”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2022 action-thriller film, Vikram. The Tamil-language film was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie also starred Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Chemban Vinod Jose in important roles. It was released in theatres on June 3, 2022, and went on to collect over INR 400 crores at the global box office.

Also read: It's official! Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam to work together again after 35 years for KH234

Kamal will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film tentatively titled, KH234. The duo last worked together for the 1987 cult classic gangster drama, Nayakan. The new project will be produced by Kamal under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International and the music will be scored by AR Rahman.