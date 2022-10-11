Happy Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan! Wishes pour in for the actor from Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammotty and Narendra Modi among others

Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 80th birthday today. The actor shared a message on this occasion, on his blog, saying that another 365 days have begun for him and thanked everyone for showering him with love and care. “And another 365 .. and another begins .. as do many other begins .. beginnings are required .. they provide ends .. and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished .. It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me .. so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude (sic),” the actor wrote.

Known as the Shahanshah of Bollywood, Amitabh is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. He has worked in over 100 films and has even lent his iconic baritone voice to several songs in Hindi movies. On his 80th birthday, many celebrities from India took to social media to wish the actor.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter wishing the Bollywood legend, writing, “The legend... Someone who has inspired me always. The one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80. Happy birthday my dearest and most respected Amitabh ji. With lots of love and best regards always.”

Telugu star Chiranjeevi shared a picture of him and Amitabh from their 2019 Telugu drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on Twitter, writing, “Happy 80th birthday my beloved Guru ji @SrBachchan Sir! May the almighty grant you good health, strength & every wish that you would ever have. You are the Everest among us Artists & we are in eternal awe of your talent & your accomplishments. More Power to you Amit ji!”

Happy 80th birthday my beloved Guru ji @SrBachchan Sir ! May the almighty grant you good health, strength & every wish that you would ever have. You are the Everest among us Artists & we are in eternal awe of your talent & your accomplishments.

Malayalam star Mammootty also wished Amitabh on his birthday on Twitter. He posted a photograph with the actor, captioning it, “Happy Birthday Dear Amithji. Stay Healthy and Blessed.”

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, also took to the micro-blogging website to share a birthday message for the actor. He tweeted, “A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan.”

Telugu actor Ram Charan too wished the legend on the occasion of his birthday, saying that he had been inspired by him. “Happy Birthday Bachchan Garu! Thank you for being an institution of acting and goodwill. Always inspired by you!” Ram tweeted.

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly took to Twitter to wish wish Amitabh. He posted a picture of himself with the actor and wrote, “Happy Birthday Sir, wishing you a long life ahead and many more blockbusters ahead.”

Amitabh's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared a heartfelt note for her ‘nana’. Going down memory lane, Navya took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her childhood days. Alongside the image, she wrote, “Tu na thakega kabhi, tu na rukega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath, Agneepath, Agneepath, Agneepath. There never has, and never will be anyone like you. Happy birthday nana.”

Akshay Kumar also took to his social media to wish Big B on his special day. Akshay shared a picture of himself with Amitabh. He wrote in the caption, “Sending my best wishes to the man who's the one single reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero in films.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film Uunchaai, wished the thespian a long life and called him an inspiration. Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a string of photographs with the actor. He captioned the picture in Hindi writing, “Respected Amit ji! Wishing you a very happy birthday. May God bless you with a long and healthy life. You are an inspiration to me. I have learnt a lot from you from 'Aakhri Raasta' to 'Uunchaai') @amitabhbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #Legend #Inspiration #Greatest #Actor.”

Amitabh started his career in 1969 with Saat Hindustani. He then featured in blockbusters such as Anand, Zanjeer, Kala Patthar, Coolie, Mard, Agneepath, Don and Sholay to name a few. On the work front, Amitabh's latest release was Goodbye starring Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in Uunchai, slated to be released on November 11 this year. The film tells the story of the friendship between Boman Irani, Amitabh and Anupam Kher. It also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra