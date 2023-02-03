In a first, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia to appear together on-screen

Angad Bedi and his wife Neha Dhupia who have been married for almost five years are all set to surprise the viewers with their first on-screen role together. After sharing strong real-life chemistry, the two will join forces for a comedy-drama written by well-known author Chetan Bhagat. The shoot for the movie has begun in Mumbai, according to sources.

The film is reportedly based on a married couple dealing with Covid-19 induced lockdown. The makers have not disclosed much about the character details but Angad will play the role of Raghavan Rao while Neha will be seen as his wife Savi.

On the topic of the film, a source said, “It’s a funny story based on a couple and their shared relationship living together during the Covid lockdown. It’s an exciting proposition as the duo are social media goals when it comes to being the adorable couple they’re and the casting was done keeping their natural chemistry in mind. This is the first time Neha and Angad are paired opposite to each other and the project has recently been completed.”

While Angad was last seen in Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Neha last starred in the thriller movie, A Thursday. After many projects, it is the first time the two have come together on the work front. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 in a private ceremony in Delhi and were blessed with a daughter, Mehr, in November of that year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021. Their endearing love for one another has made them one of the most admirable couples in Bollywood.

