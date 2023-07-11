Anupam Kher meets music composer MM Keeravani, poses with his Oscar trophy

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently met Oscar award-winning Indian composer MM Keeravani and also posed with his Oscar trophy. The actor took to his Instagram on Monday to share a video of the same. In the clip, both artistes were seen standing next to each other. Anupam was seen dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans pants while Keeravani donned a cream Kurta and Khakhi pants.

Also read: Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla set to join the army, Anupam Kher heaps praise

Anupam said in the video, “What a great, amazing, honoured to hold sir's Oscar in my hand.”.To this, Keeravaani replied, "And what a great moment to be with you, sir." Anupam added, "No sir, you are very humble.”

The artiste further said, “Congratulations. The world applauded you. India is so proud of you sir. And for the fact that you gave it to me in my hand one day sir, I'll make you proud and we will both hold it.” To which Keeravaani added, “Yes sir, of course, sir. You already made us proud.”

As the video came to a conclusion, Anupam said, “Thank you. How wonderful. God bless you, sir. Jai ho. Jai hind.” Sharing the post, the actor captioned it, “Oscar Moment! Dearest @mmkeeravaani Sir! Thank you for letting me hold your #Oscar! It was really one of the most inspiring moments of my career! Your achievement has made the whole country so proud. Spending time with you was magical. May God bless you with a continuous glorious journey. Thank you once again. Jai Hind! (folded hands and red heart emojis).”

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana visits NGO Mann and spreads music and joy

Keeravani was honoured with an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards for the track Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s epic fantasy film RRR. The film was released in theatres in March 2022 and is set in the 1920s before independence.