Sonakshi’s rumoured BF Zaheer praises her for ‘Tilasmi Bahein’

Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who is the rumoured boyfriend of Sonakshi Sinha, on Thursday showered praise on the Heeramandi actress’ performance in the new song Tilasmi Bahein, and called her 'magic'.

The second song, titled Tilasmi Bahein, from the upcoming streaming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The music video features Sonakshi, who essays the role of Fareedan, in an ethereal avatar. She is surrounded by men dressed in western clothes and women sporting dark coloured sarees inside a dimly-lit room with Victorian-era chandeliers.