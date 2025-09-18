Cardi B announces fourth pregnancy; here’s what we know

Talking about the due date, the rapper revealed that the baby will arrive just before her Little Miss Drama tour set for February. Cardi B is not new to motherhood and is excited to prepare for her fourth baby and the new album, all at once!

Cardi B and NFL wide receiver, Stefon Diggs made their relationship public in May, 2025 when they were seen together at a New York Knicks game. Within four months of making it official, the couple are ready to be a family.

Before her relationship with Stefon Diggs, Cardi B had a rocky marriage with rapper, Offset. The two had married secretly in 2018 and Cardi had filed for divorce in 2020. However, they reconciled soon after before finally calling it quits in July 2024.

During her on-and-off marriage with Offset, Cardi B welcomed three kids: Kulture Kiari Cephus (7), Wave Set Cephus (4), and Blossom Belle Cephus (1).