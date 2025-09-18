Cardi B announces fourth pregnancy; here’s what we know

On Wednesday, Grammy winner Cardi B has announced that she is expecting her fourth child and first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.
Cardi B shared the good news during a television interview. She said, "I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs. I’ve been putting in all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby".
Talking about the due date, the rapper revealed that the baby will arrive just before her Little Miss Drama tour set for February. Cardi B is not new to motherhood and is excited to prepare for her fourth baby and the new album, all at once!
Cardi B and NFL wide receiver, Stefon Diggs made their relationship public in May, 2025 when they were seen together at a New York Knicks game. Within four months of making it official, the couple are ready to be a family.
Before her relationship with Stefon Diggs, Cardi B had a rocky marriage with rapper, Offset. The two had married secretly in 2018 and Cardi had filed for divorce in 2020. However, they reconciled soon after before finally calling it quits in July 2024.
During her on-and-off marriage with Offset, Cardi B welcomed three kids: Kulture Kiari Cephus (7), Wave Set Cephus (4), and Blossom Belle Cephus (1).
After a rough patch, Cardi B seems happy and settled with many good things to look forward to. Opening up about her fourth pregnancy, the rapper said, "I’m happy I feel like I’m in a good space,” she said. “Me and my man are very supportive of each other...I feel like we’re really great, we’re really the best at what we do.”
Cardi B's public pregnancy announcement about her fourth baby came before she could share the news with her parents. "I felt like can I just say it on my own time, I’m not hiding", she said.
The rapper praised her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs for standing by her as she manages a very busy schedule. She said that he makes her feel safe and confident, helping her to deal things with ease.
In a candid and humorous moment, Cardi B urged her fans to support her upcoming album as she embarks on her fourth chapter of motherhood. "Now go support my album, ’cause I’m a mother of four now", she joked.
Her album, Am I The Drama?, will drop on September 19, 2025.
