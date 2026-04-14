Zanai Bhosle remembers grandmother Asha Bhosle in first posts after her passing

Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday April 12, 2026, leaving the country devastated. However, very few will probably feel the loss as deeply as the singer's beloved granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.

Zanai, daughter of Anand Bhosle, often shared videos and pictures of her precious times with her grandmother on Instagram, even collaborating with her on certain projects. Following Asha Bhosle's last rites on Monday, April 13, 2026, Zanai shared emotional posts on Instagram, remembering her grandmother and thanking everyone who stood by the family at this time.

"I have lost my partner in crime": Zanai Bhosle on losing her grandmother, Asha Bhosle

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle is no more. She passed away in Mumbai after a brief illness at the age of 92. The Queen of Bollywood left us with a treasure trove of music that can never be paralleled. With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha with her talent and unbelievable versatility, has inspired generations.