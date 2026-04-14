Zanai Bhosle remembers grandmother Asha Bhosle in first posts after her passing

Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday April 12, 2026, leaving the country devastated. However, very few will probably feel the loss as deeply as the singer's beloved granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.
Zanai, daughter of Anand Bhosle, often shared videos and pictures of her precious times with her grandmother on Instagram, even collaborating with her on certain projects. Following Asha Bhosle's last rites on Monday, April 13, 2026, Zanai shared emotional posts on Instagram, remembering her grandmother and thanking everyone who stood by the family at this time.
Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle is no more. She passed away in Mumbai after a brief illness at the age of 92. The Queen of Bollywood left us with a treasure trove of music that can never be paralleled. With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha with her talent and unbelievable versatility, has inspired generations.
Zanai Bhosle was visibly grief-stricken after her grandmother, who was always by her side. She shared a series of Instagram Stories following Asha Bhosle's last rites.
In the first Story, she thanked everyone who came to pay their respects to the legend. "So overwhelmed with emotions, I'll write something when I can, but I have to say that there were so many people who have respected her and honoured her today and beyond it all shown her so much love. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. She deserved every bit of it. I realise that she lives on in every one of us in our hearts forever and she has seen it all from above", the 24-year-old wrote.
Sharing a picture with her grandmother, Zanai wrote in the next slide, "Goodbye my love, love of my life". She dropped a red heart emoji after the text".
On Tuesday, April 14, Zanai shared an emotional and heartfelt tribute on Instagram, posting a sweet video of the grandmother-granddaughter duo, sharing a "personal joke".
Captioning the video, the aspiring actress wrote, "As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my bestfriend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born."
"What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me everyday when I come home or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with..", she continued.
Concluding the post, Zanai Bhosle wrote, "I have lost the love of my life and there is no bigger grief in the world so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!! I love you ashaai, and goodbye for now my love.. I know you are always going to be with me no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again".
Asha Bhosle was cremated at Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full state honours.