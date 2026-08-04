Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez to marry on Saturday: Reports

Fans are eagerly waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo to get married to his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez and it looks like the date is close. The Portuguese footballer was speculated to get married after the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are reportedly getting married married next Saturday. British media outlet The Sun has reported that the historic Funchal Cathedral in Madeira has been booked for a big wedding on that day at 3 pm.
Previously, it was reported that the couple had decided to get married on the Portuguese island where the 41-year-old footballer was born and raised. The Funchal Cathedral is a 15th century monument that was also named as the possible venue. Recent reports seem to confirm the speculations.
It was also reported that the wedding party had also reserved a five-star Savoy Palace hotel close to the over 500 years cathedral for the grand party that is set to take place. A source has said, "Hotel guests have been informed that two floors will be out of use on Friday and Saturday, as well as several bar areas".
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez got engaged back in August, 2025 and the 32-year-old model had flaunted her massive diamond ring in a post on Instagram, officially confirming their engagement.
The couple have been together for almost a decade and raise five children together including their two biological daughters Alana Martina, Bella Esmeralda. Bella's twin brother, Ángel had unfortunately passed away during childbirth. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., twins Eva and Mateo are from the footballer's previous relationships.
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