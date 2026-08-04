Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez to marry on Saturday: Reports

Fans are eagerly waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo to get married to his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez and it looks like the date is close. The Portuguese footballer was speculated to get married after the FIFA World Cup 2026.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez tie the knot?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are reportedly getting married married next Saturday. British media outlet The Sun has reported that the historic Funchal Cathedral in Madeira has been booked for a big wedding on that day at 3 pm.