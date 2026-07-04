Pritam and Pedro stars Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi reunite after 24 years

Vir Hirani, son of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, has officially made his acting debut as the lead in Pritam and Pedro, the JioHotstar comedy-crime series that also marks his father's debut as a series creator. He plays Pritam, a gifted young hacker who keeps turning up at a police station for deeply personal reasons — he's trying to recover his late grandfather's stolen tape recorder, which holds the last recording of his grandmother's voice. Arshad Warsi plays Pedro, a grumpy, old-school Goan police inspector who doesn't trust tech and algorithms. The mismatched-partners premise gives the show its central comic and emotional engine, rounded out by a strong supporting cast including Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh.

Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir Hirani debuts 24 years after Munna Bhai cameo

Vir and Arshad have actually known each other for over two decades. Back in 2003, a young Vir appeared in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. as Circuit's on-screen son — affectionately nicknamed Short Circuit — in a brief but memorable climax scene where he sat on Arshad's lap for a family photograph.