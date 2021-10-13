Iru Dhuruvam renewed for a season 2, to go on floors soon

Nandha Durairaj's thriller series Iru Dhuruvam has been renewed for a second season. The series was the first Tamil original of Sony Liv and the first season streamed in 2019.

The news was revealed by Abhirami Venkatachalam, the female lead of Iru Dhuruvam, during an interaction with us and she confirmed that the sequel is on the cards and it will go on floors soon.

Directed by M Kumaran, the first season followed Inspector David Viktor investigating the case of a mysterious killer who leaves Thirukural verses at the crime scene. The cop finally finds that the killer is personally associated with him towards the end of the series and it ended with a cliffhanger. The second season is expected to start right from the climax of the first part.

Iru Dhuruvam season one had nine episodes with a run time of 25-30 minutes per episode and starred Abdool and Baby Anisha in important roles.