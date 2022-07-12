Director Harish Shankar confirms that his next film will be with Ram Pothineni

At the pre-release function of Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film, The Warriorr, Telugu director Harish Shankar announced that he would be directing the popular actor soon.

“I would love to direct Ram. We still have nothing figured, but I will surely direct Ram very soon (sic),” Harish said at the event.

The Gabbar Singh director addressed the gathering at the gala event and heaped praises on the entire team. He also lauded Ram for his unlimited energy and enthusiasm for work.

Ram is currently busy promoting The Warriorr. The media has been buzzing for a few days about Ram's upcoming collaboration with Harish. After the director's speech reports state that it is official that the duo would get together for a movie, assuming all goes well.

Also read: Ram Pothineni's next with Boyapati Sreenu launched

Harish Shankar has already produced several successful films like Gabbar Singh (2012) and DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham (2017). He is currently working with Telugu ‘Powerstar’ Pawan Kalyan, for the movie Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. He last helmed the 2019 film Gaddalakonda Ganesh, starring Varun Tej.



Telugu actress, Krithi Shetty will be seen as the female lead in the film, while Ram will be seen playing a cop for the first time in his career. Talking about the film, Ram told sources, “I was in a phase where I didn't want to do a cop role because all the scripts I had heard, technically, were the same but I loved the soul of this film.”

The Warriorr is directed by N. Lingusamy (Vettai and Anjaan) and produced by Srinivasa Silver Screen. Popular music composer, Devi Sri Prasad has composed the soundtrack for the film, which will be released in theatres on July 14, 2022.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra in talks for Ram Pothineni's next?