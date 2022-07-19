‘A 400-feet train was made for a one-take action sequence,’ says Shamshera director Karan Malhotra

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Malhotra, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera, recently told media sources that a 400-feet train was constructed by the film’s crew for an action sequence.

“From our set design to action set pieces, everything was crafted to ensure that Shamshera gives the audience a visual extravaganza that is unforgettable. However, we were clear that whatever we did, it had to look like it was from the era that the film is set in. One such larger-than-life action sequence happens on a train. There were challenges because getting a train from the 1800s wasn't possible (sic),” Karan was quoted as saying.

Also read: Working on Shamshera was a nightmare, says Ranbir Kapoor

Talking about the construction of the train, the Agneepath director revealed to sources, “So, we created an approximately 400-foot train for that sequence. It was a huge task! I congratulate the production design and YFX (YRF's VFX arm) team of Shamshera for taking up such a mammoth responsibility and executing it so brilliantly. It took around a month to construct this train in all its glory. For me, I had to do a massive action sequence on the train and I was adamant about showing how grand such a sequence can look on the big screen (sic).”

Karan added that the lead for the film, Ranbir Kapoor has performed well in action sequences. “I wanted to do it in one take so that the adrenaline rush the audiences feel while watching it would be unparalleled to anything they have ever seen! Credit to Ranbir for acing this scene. I remember telling him after shooting this that he was born to do action films because he is naturally gifted as an actor to play any part convincingly. You have to see the film to understand what he has done as an action hero in Shamshera! (sic)” Karan said, according to reports.

Also read: I like to be part of original stories and especially, original music: Ranbir Kapoor on Shamshera’s original score

Shamshera is a period-action film set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general called Shuddh Singh. The film narrates the story of a man who served as a slave and then became the leader of his tribe, according to reports. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor along with Ranbir. Shamshera has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022.