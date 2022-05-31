Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi film Virata Parvam release date advanced

The release date of Virata Parvam, featuring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, has been advanced by two weeks. The Venu Udugula directorial will now hit the screens on June 17. Initially, the intense period political love drama was supposed to release on July 1.

However, the indefinite delay in the release of Ramarao On Duty has prompted the makers to push the release forward and occupy the slot originally vacated by the Ravi Teja-starrer.

Produced by Suresh Babu in association with Sudhakar Cherukuri, Virata Parvam revolves around the Maoist movement in the 1990s. Set in rural Telangana, the film has been shot by Mahanati-fame Dani Sanchez-Lopez and Divakar Mani. It also has Priyamani, Nandita Das, Zareena Wahab, Naveen Chandra, Sai Chand and Eeswari Rao in supporting roles.