Ram Charan resumes shooting for RC 15

After a brief hiatus, the new schedule of Ram Charan's upcoming film RC 15 has commenced in Rajahmundry on Tuesday. The team is planning to film the remaining portions of the flashback episode during this schedule on Charan and other cast of the film. Directed by Shankar, RC 15 brings Kiara Advani and Charan together for the second time after Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Grapevine is that Charan will be seen in a triple role of which one is a father and the other two are twin sons. While the father's character will be seen as a politician, one of the other roles is rumoured to be a student leader-turned-cop.

Besides Charan and Kiara, the film also features SJ Suryah as the antagonist, with actors Srikanth, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. The film's story is by Karthik Subbaraj and has music by S Thaman.

Produced by Dil Raju, RC 15 will hit the screens simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi next year.