Nagarjuna's The Ghost postponed?

Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film The Ghost, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on October 5, has been pushed by two days, say reports.

The film will now arrive in theatres on October 7, avoiding a clash with Chiranjeevi's upcoming action thriller GodFather, which is also scheduled for release on October 5.

"Nagarjuna had a word with Chiranjeevi over the phone and he has voluntarily agreed to avert the clash and push his film by two days. The duo shares a great rapport and which is why Nag decided to alter the release plans," says a source close to the development.

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, The Ghost has Nagarjuna playing a retired Interpol officer, who returns to his motherland on a mission.

The film also features Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in prominent roles. GodFather, on the other hand, is the remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam hit Lucifer. The Mohan Raja directorial also features Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, Sunil and Salman Khan in crucial roles.