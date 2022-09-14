Ravi Teja's Eagle, a rip-off of John Wick?

Cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni is turning director with Ravi Teja-starrer Eagle. An action entertainer, the film will commence its principal photography in Poland in October.

According to reports, the story of Eagle is inspired by Keanu Reeves' 2014 American neo-noir action thriller John Wick.

"The story is copied from the American film and Karthik has made necessary changes to suit the sensibilities of our audience. Ravi Teja is impressed with Karthik's script and has instantly agreed to sign the dotted line," says a source.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, Eagle has Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady. The other cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

Apart from this film, Ravi Teja will also be seen in Ravanasura, Dhamaka, Tiger Nageswara Rao, and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya. The Balupu actor has also agreed to collaborate with Sriwass for a comic caper.