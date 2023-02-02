James Gunn unveils plans for the new DC universe  

The co-CEO of the DC Studios James Gunn has announced his plans for the new DC universe. After Zack Snyder’s exit and the failure to launch a successful DC cinematic universe, the top executives at Warner Bros brought director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran on board to restructure their DC-related content. It was earlier announced that Gunn and Safran are mapping out the future of the DC universe and will unveil their plans soon. The first part of Gunn and Safran's plans titled Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters has finally been unveiled.

Films that will exist within the bounds of their own universe like Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Todd Phillips’ Joker, the animated series Teen Titans Go! will come under the label of DC Elseworlds from now on. Any DC-related media that doesn’t come under DC’s mainstream connected universe will now fall under this label. The upcoming film The Flash, starring Ezra Miller in the titular role, will reset the current DC storyline and usher in a new universe, the film is currently scheduled to release on 16 June.

While Gunn and Safran have also included DC animated media and games in their plans, their slate for live-action films and series are as follows:

James Gunn is currently writing a Superman film titled Superman: Legacy which is scheduled for a theatrical release on 11 July 2025. The film will focus on Superman struggling to come to terms with his Kryptonian origins while also trying to maintain his life on Earth. A series titled Paradise Lost will focus on events that take place on Wonder Woman’s island Themyscira. Gunn describes the island as DC’s version of Westeros. Viola Davis’ version of Amanda Waller, the tough-as-nails director of the Suicide Squad, is also getting a solo series. A film based on the lesser-known DC superhero ensemble group The Authority is also in development. Billed as a subversive take on superheroes, The Authority will focus on this super-powered team who will go to any lengths to fix the issues that they think are crippling the earth. The characters will interact with all the primary DC characters.

In what was seen as a surprise move, a Green Lantern series has been greenlit instead of a film. Titled Lanterns, the series will focus on the green lantern’s John Stewart and Hal Jordan as they defend the Earth against cosmic forces. Gunn describes the series as, “True Detective with a bunch of space cops in it.”

The mainstream DC universe Batman will be introduced through a live-action film titled The Brave and the Bold. Based on Grant Morrison’s comic book series of the same name, the film will focus on the relationship between Bruce Wayne and his son Damian Wayne. Damian is a child assassin, he later becomes Robin who Batman struggles to keep in line. The film will go on to build the Bat-family.

A Booster Gold series is also in the works. Gunn describes the character of Booster Gold as a “Loser from the future who uses future technology to come back to the present day to become a superhero so that the people will love him. It is basically the superhero story on imposter syndrome.”

James Gunn describes his planned Supergirl film as an epic sci-fi adventure. Titled, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the film revolves around Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El, who unlike Kal El (Superman) stays on a crumbling Krypton, watching everyone around her die. This ends up making her a cynical and jaded person as opposed to her hopeful and optimistic Earth-bred cousin.

A dark, horror film based on the origins of the superhero Swamp Thing has also been announced. According to the filmmaker, the film will be tonally different from other DC films and will explore the darker corners of the DC Universe while also being connected to other DC stories.