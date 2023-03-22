Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ gets released on Prime Video with UNSEEN sequences; fans react

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest blockbuster action flick, Pathaan, was released on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday and the version features some extra scenes which were missing from the theatrical cut. Many fans took to social media to share the scenes, asking why they were removed from the film.

In an extra scene, the Russians are shown torturing Shah Rukh's character as he is strapped to a chair. In the particularly graphic scene while an officer removes nails from Shah Rukh’s fingers. he says, “Batado Pathaan, tum jaante ho, end mein sab bolte hain (Speak up Pathaan, you know everyone speaks up in the end).” To which Shah Rukh replies, “Teri Hindi bahut acchi hai. Teri maa Hindustan gai thi? Ya joint operation (Your Hindi is great. Did your mom go to Hindustan or were you part of joint operation),” and ends up getting punched by the officer.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan was released in theatres on January 25. The film was highly successful at the box office, minting over INR 1000 crores. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in important roles.

Another cut scene shows Shah Rukh making an entry to a 50 Cent song. He is greeted by his team as he arrives at the JOKR facility. A colleague tries to hug him, to which he replies, “Agar zindagi rahi toh gale milege (We will share a hug some other day).”

Many fans took to social media to share their views on the cut scene. A user wrote, “Uffff This 1:30:00 Door Entry Scene. Ye Scene toh Delete Karna Nehi Tha Theater se...Kya Faadu Scene Hai (This scene should have not been deleted from the film, what an amazing scene), Walk+Style+Attitude Of #Pathaan, Absolutely Goosebumps. Best OTT Experience Ever.” Another comment read, “Why the hell this scene was deleted....Ye scene theatre me aag laga deta (this scene would have set the movie hall on fire).”