Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals his family’s reaction after watching Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, last year’s box office behemoth and highest-grossing A-rated Indian film, sparked controversy as much as it did sales. Now, in a candid interview, the director lifted the lid on his family’s reactions to the film’s explosive content.

Did 7-year-old Arjun Reddy, named after the director’s previous film, experience the A-rated Animal? Not quite. “We made a cut just for him,” Sandeep confessed, chuckling. “He loved it! Even found the underwear fight scene funny!”

But what about the film's darker edges? “My wife, Manisha, mentioned the violence,” he revealed, “but thankfully, not the misogyny accusations.” He also credited his brother for unfiltered feedback, which was crucial for his filmmaking journey.

The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor alongside a Bollywood heavyweight cast, narrates the tale of a vengeful son seeking his distant father’s approval and he unleashes a violent rampage against his attackers. Despite its commercial success, Animal drew sharp criticism for glorifying toxic masculinity and perpetuating misogyny.

The film was released on December 1, 2023, and has minted nearly INR 917 crores at the Indian box office. Apart from Ranbir, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in important roles. It was released on Netflix on January 26.

Sandeep’s family reactions offer a glimpse into the personal side of the film's creator while leaving the debate on its controversial content wide open. Whether Animal is a misunderstood masterpiece or a problematic portrayal of violence and gender dynamics remains a question each viewer must answer for themselves.