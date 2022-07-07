The pictures of the set of Loki Season 2 starring Tom Hiddleston surface online, goes viral

The god of mischief will be back on the screens soon and fans can’t keep quiet. According to sources, recently, pictures of the lead actor in the series, Tom Hiddleston shooting for Loki Season 2 surfaced on the internet and went viral. The pictures from the sets of second season of the show present the English actor in a black suit on the streets of London, surrounded by Time Variance Authority (TVA) agents and vintage cars. There also are speculations about the show being related to another Marvel project, The Eternals.

The props and the sets indicate that the show might be set in the past. Reports state that the second season of the popular show will drop on Disney+Hotstar in mid-2023.

Another set of photos shared on the social media by a fan sparked the Eternals connection. The photos are of a set constructed near the Noël Coward Theatre in London. The photos show posters on the wall, featuring Kingo, Kumail Nanjiani’s character in The Eternals. Sources state that Kingo is a Bollywood star in the MCU and the poster of his film Saraush Ke Putra was also seen in Eternals. Reportedly, the Kingo film is said to be from 1950s in MCU.

According to sources, Loki presents the antihero’s adventures after his escape with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In season one, he was forced by the TVA (an fictional organization whose job is to protect the ‘sacred timeline’ and prevent ‘variants’ from harming the space-time continuum) to catch a dangerous variant of himself. The acclaimed TV show also stars Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino along with Hiddleston.



