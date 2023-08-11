Onam: Manju Warrier stars in new TV campaign from Kitchen Treasure

A new TV campaign featuring actress Manju Warrier has been launched ahead of the festival of Onam by a leading brand that is into selling spices. The brand is Kitchen Treasure and Manju Warrier is ambassador.

The campaign, which has been launched for the company's new recipe sambar powder, focuses on the notion that "purity begins in the kitchen", celebrates small moments that occur in the kitchen when the process of cooking takes place and also delves into the emotional significance of a kitchen in the house.

Kitchen Treasures states that the idea for the ad campaign sprouted from a consumer insight that came up in research. The film has been directed by award-winning filmmaker Martin Prakkat.

Speaking on the new campaign, Ashok Mani, Marketing Director & CEO of Intergrow Brands Pvt Ltd (Kitchen Treasures) said, "The new positioning ensures a clear distinction from the other brands in this segment. The strategy neatly dovetails into the consumer’s deepest emotional ties and leverages their pre-disposition towards the brand."