Conan O’Brien to return as Oscars host in 2027 for a third time

The 2027 Oscars will see brilliant minds reuniting as producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will produce the show for a fourth consecutive time. The duo released a joint statement following the announcement for the host, where they said, "He's a true creative partner, someone we trust completely, and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage."

Conan definitely enjoys hosting the Oscars and has expressed his gratitude many a times. Before the 98th Academy Awards, the host reiterated how special the honour has been as someone who has grown up watching past hosts make everyone laugh.

The 99th annual Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 14, 2027. The ceremony will be available to stream on ABC and Hulu.