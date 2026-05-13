Conan O’Brien to return as Oscars host in 2027 for a third time

American comedian Conan O'Brien will return as Oscars host for a third time. On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the Academy announced that the Emmy Award-winning television personality will host the 99th annual Oscars in 2027.
Conan O'Brien will host the Academy Awards three times in a row as he is all set to return to his role next year, for the 99th annual Academy Awards. The 63-year-old received a lot of praise from fans and critics for his job as a host in the past two years.
In a statement released following the announcement, Craig Erwich, who is the President of the Disney Television Group, said, "Conan has created remarkable energy around 'The Oscars'. His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood's biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We're proud to welcome him back and look forward to what he and the producing team deliver next."
The first time that Conan assumed the role of Oscars host was in 2025 and the event that year drew more than 19 million viewers, a record in five years.
The 2027 Oscars will see brilliant minds reuniting as producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will produce the show for a fourth consecutive time. The duo released a joint statement following the announcement for the host, where they said, "He's a true creative partner, someone we trust completely, and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage."
Conan definitely enjoys hosting the Oscars and has expressed his gratitude many a times. Before the 98th Academy Awards, the host reiterated how special the honour has been as someone who has grown up watching past hosts make everyone laugh.
The 99th annual Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 14, 2027. The ceremony will be available to stream on ABC and Hulu.