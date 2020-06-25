It’s no secret that Harry Styles has one of the most exuberant Gen-Z fandoms ever and now, his fans on Tik Tok are putting their quarantine to good use by recreating one of his iconic looks. Harry wore a striking rainbow crocheted cardigan on the Today Show a few weeks back, and Tik Tokers are now trying to recreate the number. The vintage cardigan is by British designer JW Anderson and costs $1,600, and actually resonates a lot with the Gen-Z’s craft-core subculture.

So, Tik Tokers are using their quarantine time to recreate the cardigan with the help of some good ol’ crocheting. Interestingly, the trend has been picked up by both expert crochetters and beginners. TikToker Olivia Huffman shared her entire crocheting tutorial and revealed that since the sweater has quilt-like patchwork elements, a great way to create the cardigan is by crocheting each small woolen patch and then attaching them together. This makes it a great beginner-friendly crocheting tutorial.

Harry’s retro cardigan has also led to a spike in fashion recycling Tik Toks, where DIY experts are using this cochetting trend as an way to inspire people to try their hands at upcycling their old clothes. Tik Toker KT who’s famous for her DIY, functional fashion tutorials revealed that she;s actually recreated Harry;s cardigan from scratch.