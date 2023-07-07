'Artisans', a first-of-its-kind exhibition, brings three artisans on one platform

For the first time in Chennai, an exquisite showcase of creativity and craftsmanship converges the worlds of jewellery, artistry, and handlooms into a perfect harmony, as it celebrates the mastery of skilled artisans and the captivating allure of wearable art. With one jeweller, one designer and one artist as part of this exhibition, it is the first of its kind.

Artisans, as the name suggests, promises artistic excellence, featuring a stunning array of premium weaves, crafts, jewellery and art. This weekend, you can step into a world where craftsmanship reigns supreme, and the beauty of handmade creations knows no bounds.

A one-point stop for all connoisseurs of exclusive weaves and crafts, the exhibition showcases the finest of traditional artistry intertwined with contemporary sensibilities.

Devi Goyal and Vijaya Lakshmi Tummala have curated Artisans

The brains behind Artisans, the dynamic duo Devi Goyal and Vijaya Lakshmi Tummala, make sure to captivate you by the exquisite selection of wearable art on display. Artisans brings together top jewellery designer Sanjay Gupta, who has meticulously crafted exquisite pieces, combining precious metals, gemstones, and innovative designs; while designer Ayush Kejriwal presents his stunning collection of contemporary women’s wear, featuring elegant saris that effortlessly blend tradition with modern aesthetics; and artist Ramesh Gorjala, who brings Indian mythology into his art.

“This exhibit is an intimate showcase of artistry. In a departure from grand spectacles, a small and intimate exhibit is poised to capture the hearts of Chennai. Artisans’ careful creation of these three designers ensures that each artisan invited to display their art is a true master of their craft and that’s how we wanted to keep it,” says Vijaya, entrepreneur, pharmacist, dancer, and a passionate supporter of art in all forms and creativity. She adds, “Sanjay Gupta is extremely brilliant and known for his master workmanship. Over the years, under his leadership, the brand grew. Having been a family of jewellers for generations, house of Sanjay Gupta has enjoyed a special place. You see anybody can make jewellery, but the essence of this particular jeweller is that he focuses on minutest of details.”

Creations by designer Ayush Kejriwal

From statement necklaces to intricately designed earrings, Sanjay’s creations are sure to become the perfect adornments for those seeking both elegance and individuality.

With a keen focus on quality and uniqueness, this exhibition is a treasure trove of extraordinary pieces that reflect the vision and mastery of skilled artisans. Clothing becomes an emotion as Ayush’s creations showcase the harmonious fusion of timeless craftsmanship and contemporary fashion, giving each piece its own story and allure. From intricate Banarasi silks to vibrant Kanjivarams, each weave tells a tale of heritage, skill, and the timeless beauty of handloom textiles. “Ayush believes that anything handmade has the heart,” Vijaya says, adding, “Then we have Ramesh, a master in his field, who is not much into promoting himself, but his paintings speak a lot.”

Art by Ramesh Gorjala

“The heart and soul of this exhibition lies in its celebration of traditional weaves and crafts. It allows you to immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of colours, patterns, and textures as you explore the premium collection on display,” says Devi, connoisseur of art, handloom and jewellery, and curator.

A labour of love, Devi and Vijaya tell us that it took a lot of effort to identify the right artisans for the Artisans exhibition. “This is our luxury edit, and we definitely want to take this across the globe,” Devi says, as the duo sign off.

Get set to discover the rich tapestry of Indian craftsmanship as you witness the intricate detailing and meticulous artistry behind each creation.

July 7 & 8. 10 am to 8 pm.

At Crowne Plaza Chennai

Adyar Park.



